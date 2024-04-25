Arijit Singh's musical legacy: A journey of dreams and destiny

As Arijit Singh blows out the candles on his birthday cake on Thursday, fans around the globe join in celebrating the musical genius who has touched millions of hearts with his soulful voice.

From his humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's most sought-after playback singers, the journey of Ariijt, 40, is nothing short of inspiring.

Born on 25 April, Arijit's passion for music was evident from a young age. Hailing from a musical family in Murshidabad, West Bengal, his talent found its first platform in the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' in 2005, where he captivated audiences with his performances. Though he didn't win the show, it was merely a stepping stone to the illustrious career that awaited him.