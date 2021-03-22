Music

Demi Lovato was minutes away from losing her life in 2018

IANS
Los Angeles
Singer Demi Lovato poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California on 3 April 2016. Reuters

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has revealed that on the night of July 2018, when she had overdosed on drugs, she came very close “to death”. In an interview with CBS, the 28-year-old, opened up about her near-fatal heroin overdose.

“The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes. Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today,” she said in the interview to CBS, as reported by US Weekly.

“I’m in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I’m still miserable. For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up,” she added.

Recently, in her documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil”, Lovato had revealed being sexually assaulted by her drug dealer, on the night she almost died.

During the interview, she also revealed that her process to stay “sober” might not be suitable to everyone.

“I am cautious to say that just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too,” she said.

