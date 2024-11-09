Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce leads with 11 nominations

Beyonce and her groundbreaking ‘Cowboy Carter’ album earned a leading 11 nominations for the Grammy Awards, the music industry's showcase gala, where she will face off against Taylor Swift and a new class of pop hitmakers.

The nominations announced Friday by the Recording Academy make Beyonce the Grammys' most nominated artist -- and reignite the conversation about genre and race sparked by her innovative album vaunting Black cowboy culture.

But the megastar -- who despite her accolade-rich career still has never won the Grammy's most prestigious top album and record trophies -- faces stiff competition from perennial contenders Swift and Billie Eilish, who scored six and seven chances at Grammy gold, respectively.

And a buzzy, of-the-moment group of young artists including club hitmaker Charli XCX (seven nods) along with pop sensations Sabrina Carpenter (six) and Chappell Roan (six) are all also in contention for major prizes.

Kendrick Lamar -- whose dig-heavy rap battle with Drake earned him Grammy favor this year -- and the shapeshifter Post Malone each scooped seven nominations, including in the top categories.