Beyonce boosts Harris at abortion rights rally in Texas

Superstar Beyonce provided the latest shot of stardust to Kamala Harris's White House campaign on Friday, as the vice president and rival Donald Trump courted voters with just 11 days to go in a neck-and-neck election.

Taking the stage with her Destiny's Child co-star Kelly Rowland, the Grammy-winning diva introduced Harris to over 20,000 roaring supporters in the Texas metropolis of Houston, Beyonce's hometown.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyonce said, urging voters to show up.

While the superstar did not perform any hits, her presence brought even more attention to Harris's rally, which focused on abortion restrictions in Republican-led states.

Beyonce said she was not there as a celebrity but as "a mother who cares deeply about the world... a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies."

Texas is not one of the handful of battlegrounds that are expected to decide the presidential election, or where the Democrat and her rival would normally be campaigning in the home stretch.

But Harris is banking on her star-studded show -- which also featured 91-year-old country legend Willie Nelson, who sang "Mamma, don't let them babies grow up to be cowboys" -- to energise her campaign ahead of the final week.