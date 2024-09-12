Taylor Swift's Harris endorsement draws 9 million 'likes'

Pop megastar Taylor Swift drew more than 9 million 'likes' to her Instagram post backing vice president Kamala Harris for president from celebrities that included Jennifer Aniston, US basketball star Caitlin Clark and Selena Gomez.

Soon after Harris, a Democrat, finished debating her Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday night, Swift, 34, told her 283 million followers that Harris and running mate Tim Walz would get her vote in the 5 November election.

Her post encouraged first-time voters to be sure to register for the election, and a US General Services Administration spokesperson reported on Wednesday receiving 337,826 visitors at vote.gov from a custom URL that Swift had shared.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift posted. She called Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader" who could lead the country with calm rather than chaos.