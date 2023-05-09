Opera icon Grace Bumbry dies at 86

Mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry, a pioneering Black opera singer who blazed trails and broke barriers, has died, her son and publicist announced Monday. She was 86.

The artist died on 7 May at a hospital in Vienna, having suffered a stroke in October, according to her adopted son David Lee Brewer, who was speaking to the press agency APA.

The decorated singer made her operatic debut in Paris in 1960, playing Amneris in "Aida," and became a favorite of US first lady Jackie Kennedy.