Taylor Swift triumphs at MTV Europe Music Awards ruled by female artists

Taylor Swift led the way at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester on Sunday, picking up four awards on a night dominated by female artists, including Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter.

The ceremony's 30th edition, which brought the biggest names in world music to northwest England, saw Swift take home trophies for best artist, best live, best US act and best video for her collaboration with Post Malone in 'Fortnight'.

In a pre-recorded message, Swift expressed sadness for not being able to attend in person but said the honour was "just unbelievable".