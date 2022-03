American rapper and songwriter Eminem has made history by becoming the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) new King of Gold and Platinum Singles.

According to Deadline, RIAA revealed that the rapper has now become the no. 1 awarded act for singles in the 64-year history of the Gold and Platinum program. Thanks to 73.5 million new certifications, the Oscar winner’s career haul currently sits at 227.5 million, which consists of 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, reported the outlet.