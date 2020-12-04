ENHYPEN, the global fan-made group

The album which contains some photobooks, CDs, bookmarks, postcards, photocards, polaroids, and posters, notably surpassed 300,000 stock pre-orders just three weeks after pre-orders opened, proving the group’s worldwide support. Impressively, ENHYPEN managed to rack up 150,000 of those stock pre-orders in just two days. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. This number is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

According to Hanteo Chart (Hanteo Chart is Korea's only music chart that sums up the album and music sales in real-time), “Border: Day One” ranked No. 1 on the daily album chart for Nov. 30 with 229,991 copies sold followed by the other hits, EXO member Kai’s debut solo album “Kai” with 167,249 copies, GOT7’s new album “Breath of Love: Last Piece” with 127,336 copies and NCT’s “NCT 2020 Resonance Pt. 2” Arrival Version with 124,554 copies, all released on the same day.

On iTunes, “Border: Day One” became No. 1 in Japan and Lithuania, No. 2 in Brunei, Romania, and Russia, and No. 3 in countries and regions including the US, Philippines, Hong Kong, India, Brazil, and Indonesia. They were the fastest Rookie Group of 2020 to rank #1 on Idol Champ’s Daily Chart, ranked #4 on Most Mentioned 2020 Rookie Group with 676,471 mentions in just 2 days of tracking, and also ranked #1 on KPOP NEXT BIG SOUND Emerging Artists Weekly Chart with 1,904,982 social metrics.

ENHYPEN is now going to participate in a year-end live concert organized by Big Hit labels to perform with other big artists such as BTS, TXT, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, and NU'EST. The concert will be broadcast through Weverse on December 31. So, hurry up, get to know them, and support these happy musicians from your heart.

