Rahat Fateh Ali honoured at event in UK parliament celebrating South Asian culture

Lord Tariq Ahmad said Rahat’s contribution to South Asian and global music remains immense. He noted that the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy continues through Rahat and now through Shahzaman Khan, describing the occasion as a moment of pride.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thanked Raja Kaasheff and Rubayat Jahan for their collaboration and praised their artistic contribution. He said working with them has always been a pleasure and described “Prem Piyasha” as a significant musical work. He also thanked parliamentarians for honouring him and his son.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is currently in London and recently performed to a sold-out audience at the Royal Albert Hall. He is also scheduled to perform at private events this week with his full band.

He said he was humbled to be recognised by UK parliamentarians, calling it an honour not only for himself but for South Asian music, the tradition of Sufi Qawwali and modern Urdu music.