Last member of K-pop megaband BTS to finish military service

SUGA, a member of the K-pop megaband BTS, will officially complete his mandatory military service on Saturday, marking the full return of all seven members of the global supergroup from duty.

South Korea's most lucrative musical act has been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 as its members undertook the mandatory service required of all South Korean men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

SUGA will be the last to complete his service, ahead of the group's widely anticipated return to activities as a full unit.

His final day concludes at 11:59:59 pm, according to the band's agency HYBE and South Korea's Military Manpower Administration.

The rapper, who served as a social service agent -- an alternative form of military duty -- effectively completed his service on Wednesday after using up his remaining leave, according to his label.