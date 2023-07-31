BTS's Jungkook shares his love for chicken makhani and naan, fans react

BTS member Jungkook shared his love for Indian food during his latest live session on Weverse. While interacting with his fans, the South Korean singer spoke about his liking for chicken makhani and naan.

He said, “Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry.”