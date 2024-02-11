Royalty for songs: Striking the right note

When songs are played in concerts, at restaurants, on radio or television, lyricists, composers and music production companies in India regularly receive royalty.

The India Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collects the royalty from across India and distributes it among the copyright holders of the song.

IPRS is a Collective Management Organisation (CMO). The Indian organisation has been working to protect the interest of the lyricists and composers since 1969. Acclaimed Indian lyrcist, scriptwriter and poet Javed Akhtar is working as the chairman of IPRS.