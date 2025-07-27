Film actor Jasim’s son, musician AK Ratul passes away
AK Ratul, vocalist, bassist, and sound engineer of the rock band ‘Owned’, has passed away. Ratul was the son of the late Dhalywood film actor Jasim.
Ratul was actively involved with the band ‘Owned’. Lyricist of the band, Siam Ibn Alam confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.
Siam Ibn Alam stated Ratul suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at a gym in Uttara. He was initially taken to Crescent Hospital in Uttara and later transferred to Lubana Hospital also in Uttara.
About an hour later the physicians there declared him dead, he added.