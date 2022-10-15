Curtain rises on 40th Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan

The inaugural session of this exclusive convention, which has returned to the capital for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic, began with a harmonious rendition of the Tagore song ‘Apni Obosh Holi’.

Some 40 of the JRSP members and alumni, including renowned cultural personalities, then began the ceremony by lighting the mangal pradeep (lamp of welfare) together on the stage.

Hosted by thespian Tropa Majumdar, the event was presided over by the executive president of the National Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad, Atiur Rahman.

The welcome remarks were delivered by Bulbul Islam, central general secretary of JRSP.

“Our once-green world has turned blood red, and people must awaken their humanity, artistic sensibility, and compassion in order to save the earth and restore harmony to society. Music can be one of the majestic companions behind this awakening,” said professor Syed Akram.