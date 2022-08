A legal notice has been served to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble for making offensive remarks against the writer of the Bangladeshi national anthem Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, reports UNB.

The notice, filed by lawyer of Chattogram court Mithun Biswas says a case will be filed against him under the Digital Security Act if he fails to make his unconditional apology before the nation over posting the derogatory remarks on his Facebook within seven days.