BTS' Jin bids farewell on 'magical night' in Buenos Aires

Thousands of young Argentine BTS fans were moved to tears as they said goodbye on Friday to K-pop superstar Jin, as he performed his emotional new single ‘The Astronaut’ alongside Coldplay before taking a hiatus to perform mandatory military service.

"We didn't have time to do anything. He arrived, he sang, we cried and we didn't even realize he was leaving. (It was) very emotional," Eliana Suarez, a 25-year-old law student, told AFP at the end of the concert at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.