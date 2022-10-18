K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint - meaning nearly two years out of the public eye - when he turns 30 in December.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.