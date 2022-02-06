Golden era of music ended: Bollywood pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

From Anil Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, several members from the film industry paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe...and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.”

Anil Kapoor feels blessed to have known Lata Mangeshkar.