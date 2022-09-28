Nicki Minaj slams YouTube after her new music video gets age restricted

American rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj has slammed YouTube after the social platform age-restricted her ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ music video with dancehall artist Skeng.

According to Variety, taking to her Instagram handle, the rapper has alleged that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps. “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their bogus f—king platform,” Minaj captioned her post which was a screenshot of a YouTube community guidelines violation notice. She added, “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake f—king stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company.”