Ed Sheeran's opening acts quit tour after Macklemore axed for pro-Palestinian remarks

Pop star Ed Sheeran's opening acts and his own band have quit his US tour in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was cut from the musical lineup over his "free Palestine" remarks on stage criticising Israeli government actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The backlash from Sheeran's touring companions came after the English-born singer-songwriter, one of the world's top-selling recording artists, distanced himself from Macklemore's ouster, saying on Tuesday the decision to dump the rap star came from tour organizers, not him.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.