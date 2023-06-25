'Bapi da' of ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’ is no more

Tapas Bapi Das, the creator of many such songs like the ‘Phirbo na pichone… ar ondhokare… shobdobihin shobder ei adhare... ei shur bohudur’ is no more.

Following an extended illness, he passed away on Sunday morning. This notable founding member of Bangla rock band ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’ had been fighting with a third-stage lung cancer.