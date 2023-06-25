'Bapi da' of ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’ is no more

Tapas Bapi Das, the creator of many such songs like the ‘Phirbo na pichone… ar ondhokare… shobdobihin shobder ei adhare... ei shur bohudur’ is no more.
Following an extended illness, he passed away on Sunday morning. This notable founding member of Bangla rock band ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’ had been fighting with a third-stage lung cancer.
At one point he couldn’t even continue with the treatment because of his financial crisis. His family was forced to surrender to the huge expense required for his treatment at some point.
Artistes from both Bangladesh and West Bengal had taken various initiatives to raise a funds for the treatment of this member of the band ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’. But it came to no use at the end. Tapas Bapi Das breathed his last at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.
Musician Rupam from West Bengal confirmed the news on social media. “You infinite musical journey continues… It would be a mistake, a terrible one to say that it has stopped… Bapi Da, you have ceased to exist in a physical form. But you will be everywhere just like this. Red salute to you. Long live revolution,” he wrote on Facebook.
Tapas Bapi Das was a prominent face of ‘Moheener Ghoraguli’. He was indeed popular as ‘Bapi Da’ among the music enthusiasts. He wrote the lyrics for many Bangla songs that went famous on either sides of the border.
He had led the band ‘Moheener Ghioraguli forward, remaining by the side of Gautam Chattopadhyay. Some of their songs, ‘Prithibi’, ‘Telephone’ and ‘Tomay Dilam’ had been hugely successful.
Fans are unable to deal with such demise of their ‘Bapi Da’. Many from both sides of the border have mourned his death.