James and Rupam’s show-stopping concert in Sydney

He kept the audience entertained from the very beginning with his energetic performance, which lasted for more than an hour and 15 minutes. The audience sang along with him and responded with applause and cheers.

After Rupam Islam’s performance ended, the audience waited for James. Following a brief interval, the Nagarbaul appeared on stage at around 8:45 pm. The entire auditorium erupted in cheers and applause as soon as he appeared. James did not keep the audience waiting for long. After a few of his characteristic words, he went straight into his songs.

Among with “Dushtu Cheler Dol”, “Meerabai”, “Taray Taray” and “Sundoritoma” to the Hindi song “Bheegi Bheegi”, more than 2,000 voices joined James in singing one popular song after another. James on stage and the audience in the rows seemed like one united singing group.