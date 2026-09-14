James and Rupam’s show-stopping concert in Sydney
Guitars gone wild, audience chanting along with their favourite numbers, and cheering crowds -- Sydney’s Hillsong Convention Centre was teeming with rock music lovers from the two Bengals on Saturday evening.
More than 2,000 people gathered to see Nagarbaul James as well as Rupam Islam of band Fossils share the same stage. Bangladeshi expatriates spent the evening and night immersed in the excitement of the two artistes’ performances.
A long queue had formed outside the auditorium. As a result, the event began at around 6:30 pm instead of the scheduled 6:00 pm start.
Rupam Islam took the stage shortly before 7:00 pm. He performed around 15 songs, including “Hasnuhana”, “Ekla Ghor” and “Acid”.
He kept the audience entertained from the very beginning with his energetic performance, which lasted for more than an hour and 15 minutes. The audience sang along with him and responded with applause and cheers.
After Rupam Islam’s performance ended, the audience waited for James. Following a brief interval, the Nagarbaul appeared on stage at around 8:45 pm. The entire auditorium erupted in cheers and applause as soon as he appeared. James did not keep the audience waiting for long. After a few of his characteristic words, he went straight into his songs.
Among with “Dushtu Cheler Dol”, “Meerabai”, “Taray Taray” and “Sundoritoma” to the Hindi song “Bheegi Bheegi”, more than 2,000 voices joined James in singing one popular song after another. James on stage and the audience in the rows seemed like one united singing group.
The electric atmosphere in the auditorium suddenly changed when James began singing “Ma”, with lyrics and composition by Prince Mahmud. Those who had been immersed in the rhythm of the songs moments earlier suddenly fell silent. The audience listened intently to every line of the emotional song, with many visibly moved.
The audience had also been eagerly waiting for another of James’s popular songs, “Baba”. Many requested him to sing the song. However, the song was not included in James’s list that evening.
James continued to captivate the audience with one song after another until 10:30 pm. His performance ended to applause and the ecstatic screams of the audience.
The event also had a festive atmosphere beyond the music. The auditorium’s advanced sound system and lighting enhanced the performances. Outside, expatriate Bangladeshis gathered around stalls selling Bangladeshi food and enjoyed hanging out.
At one point during the concert, Bengali Cine Club invited its partners and sponsors onto the stage and expressed its gratitude to them. James also greeted them.
The audience spoke enthusiastically about the concert long after it ended. Sydney resident Talat Mahmud said, “I saw such a well-organised event in Sydney after a long time. Rupam’s performance and James’s songs made the night truly special for expatriate Bangladeshis.”
Anita Biswas particularly enjoyed the audience’s active participation. She said, “When James was singing “Taray Taray” and “Bheegi Bheegi”, it felt as though the entire hall had become one. It is truly rare to experience such a feeling while living abroad.” Another audience member, Kamrul Hasan, expressed similar enthusiasm about the event.
The programme continued until 10:30 pm. Audience member Raisuddin Russell expressed his admiration for the enjoyable event. Tanvir Mannan, one of the organisers, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “If we receive such unprecedented support from the audience, we want to organise more events like this.”
The audience’s enthusiasm stemmed from their long wait to see the two rock stars perform together on the same stage again. James and Rupam had previously performed together at a concert in India in 2024. Interest in the Sydney concert increased further after a video of their meeting in Sydney spread on social media. On Saturday night, the long wait of expatriate music lovers finally came to an end with performances by the two stars from the two Bengals. James is scheduled to return to Bangladesh after another concert in Melbourne on 19 September.