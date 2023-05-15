'Queen' Loreen: Sweden basks in Eurovision glory

"What Loreen has achieved... is, without exaggeration, a greater feat than most of us realise," the paper wrote, calling her title "pure perfection".

As well as clinching Eurovision glory with "Tattoo", a pop anthem about unconditional love, the artist, Loreen had already lifted the trophy in 2012.

She is the second artist to achieve a Eurovision double 36 years after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s, and the first woman to do so.