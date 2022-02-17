Indian music fraternity mourns demise of Bappi Lahiri

The Indian music industry has lost a gem in the form of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 69.

Expressing grief over the demise of ‘Disco King’, the Indian music fraternity took to their social media and penned heartfelt tributes remembering the legend. Music icon AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Lahiri on the track ‘Ek Lo Ek Muft’ for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’, shared a heartfelt tribute for the late musician on Twitter and wrote, “#RIPbappida ..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!”