Italian rockers win Eurovision in glamorous night

Italian rockers Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam on Saturday, hailing the kitschy tournament’s return from a year off due to coronavirus as bringing a message of hope to the world.

The high-kicking lederhosen and eyeliner-wearing Italians, who were favourites for victory, beat off stiff competition from France and Switzerland with their song “Zitti e Buoni”.

Italy’s third Eurovision win and its first since 1990 capped a night of glitz and glamour in the Dutch port city, despite tough pandemic restrictions that limited the live audience to just 3,500 people.

“We just want to say to the whole Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies,” singer Damiano David shouted as he picked up the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy.

But there was heartbreak for French singer Barbara Pravi, who came agonisingly close to ending her country’s 44 years of hurt since its last Eurovision win with her moody number “Voila”.