‘It’s really like a dream’

Bangladeshi band Chirkutt performed at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. They shared the stage with internationally acclaimed band Scorpions. Chirkutt got on the stage at around 8.00pm local time.

For the members of the bands, the night was like a dream. The band shared their excitement while speaking to Prothom Alo.

The concert started with the national anthem of Bangladesh. Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, ICT advisor of the prime minister Sajeeb Wazed Joy, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and renowned artiste Kaderi Kibria were present at the programme. Besides, many expatriate Bangladeshis also enjoyed the show.