‘It’s really like a dream’

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, vocalist of Chirkutt, wrote on her Facebook profile, “History has been recreated.”
Another member of the band, Emon Chowdhury wrote, “Chirkutt with Scorpions, this night at the Madison Square Garden is really like a dream.”
The concert was organised by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority as part of the commemoration of ‘The Concert for Bangladesh’ in 1971 and the 50th anniversary of independence and the celebration of ‘Mujib Borsho’. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to UNDP’s fund for cyber security.