‘It’s really like a dream’

Band Chirkutt on stage at Madison Square Garden
Bangladeshi band Chirkutt performed at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. They shared the stage with internationally acclaimed band Scorpions. Chirkutt got on the stage at around 8.00pm local time.

For the members of the bands, the night was like a dream. The band shared their excitement while speaking to Prothom Alo.

The concert started with the national anthem of Bangladesh. Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, ICT advisor of the prime minister Sajeeb Wazed Joy, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and renowned artiste Kaderi Kibria were present at the programme. Besides, many expatriate Bangladeshis also enjoyed the show.

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, vocalist of Chirkutt, wrote on her Facebook profile, “History has been recreated.”

Another member of the band, Emon Chowdhury wrote, “Chirkutt with Scorpions, this night at the Madison Square Garden is really like a dream.”

The concert was organised by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority as part of the commemoration of ‘The Concert for Bangladesh’ in 1971 and the 50th anniversary of independence and the celebration of ‘Mujib Borsho’. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to UNDP’s fund for cyber security.

