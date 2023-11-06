Concert for Palestine

In support of Gaza, Dhaka-based musicians will perform in a charity concert titled ‘To Gaza From Dhaka’.

The concert is being organised by the platform, Artistes against Genocide, at Dhaka University central sports ground on next 24 November.

One of the spokesperson for the platform, Ahmed Hasan Sunny told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the at least 15 bands and musicians will be performing at the concert.