Concert for Palestine

In support of Gaza, Dhaka-based musicians will perform in a charity concert titled ‘To Gaza From Dhaka’.
The concert is being organised by the platform, Artistes against Genocide, at Dhaka University central sports ground on next 24 November.
One of the spokesperson for the platform, Ahmed Hasan Sunny told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the at least 15 bands and musicians will be performing at the concert.
Maksud O Dhaka, Zohad Reza Chowdhury of Nemesis, Carnival, Masha Islam, rapper Shafayat and Aseer Arman have already been finalised.
Within the next few days, some more bands and artistes will be finalised.
Organisers are saying that none of the bands and artistes are charging for their performances. The total proceed from the concert will be sent to the residents of Gaza.
Ahmed Hasan Sunny, cartoonist Morshed Mishu and art director Ranjan Rabbani are there as the spokespersons for the platform Artistes against Genocide.
Apart from the concert, Morshed Mishu will be painting several ‘To Gaza From Dhaka’ graffiti in different alleys of Dhaka city next week.