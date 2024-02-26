Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passes away

Globally renowned Ghazal maestro and Padamshri awardee Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."