Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has died. He was 55. The musician had been battling cancer, and on Tuesday, he breathed his last at a hospital based in Kolkata.

Ustad Rashid Khan is the great-grandson of the legendary Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He's also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.