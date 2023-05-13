K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS will release a memoir in South Korea and the United States in July, its US publisher said, triggering feverish excitement from the supergroup's global fanbase.

BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating charts around the world while raking in billions for South Korea's economy.

Titled "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS", the book was co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and members of the band, according to the publisher.