Jaya Ahsan appears in Coke Studio Bangla
Actress Jaya Ahsan, who is popular both in Bangladesh and in West Bengal of India, surprised audience by appearing in the first song of the third season of Coke Studio Bangla. The star appeared in the song titled ‘Tati’.
The music video of the song was released on Coke Studio Bangla’s YouTube channel on last Saturday night. The song is performed by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Gonjer Ali and Louis Anthony alias ‘Oli Boy’.
Jaya Ahsan holding a microphone appeared on screen halfway through the music video. This actress performed as a background artiste in the song.
Music curator of Coke studio Bangla Season Three, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is the producer of this song written by Satarupa Guhathakurta, Gonjer Ali and Louis Anthony.
The music video has been played more than 1.7 million (17 lakh) times on YouTube within two days of the song being released.
The song exudes artistry with the composition of Gonjer Ali and Arnob. In addition to that there’s the Afrobeat fusion by Oli Boy. The presentation of this Nigerian artiste living in Bangladesh has added a new dimension to the song.