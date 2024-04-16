Jaya Ahsan appears in Coke Studio Bangla

Actress Jaya Ahsan, who is popular both in Bangladesh and in West Bengal of India, surprised audience by appearing in the first song of the third season of Coke Studio Bangla. The star appeared in the song titled ‘Tati’.

The music video of the song was released on Coke Studio Bangla’s YouTube channel on last Saturday night. The song is performed by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Gonjer Ali and Louis Anthony alias ‘Oli Boy’.