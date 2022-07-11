Johnny Depp seemingly addresses Amber Heard defamation trial in Jeff Beck's new album songs

In one of the tracks Depp belts out, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch ... If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand."

The album has been in the works for the last three years, and also includes covers of Motown musicians, in addition to songs from the Beach Boys, John Lennon and Velvet Underground.

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too," Beck said.