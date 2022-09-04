Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist of innumerable songs including ‘Joy Bangla Banglar Joy’, ‘Ektara Tui Desher Kotha Bol Re Ebar Bol’, ‘Ekbar Jete De Na Amar Chotto Shonar Gai’, ‘Ganeri Khatai Sworolipi Likhe’ and ‘Aakasher Hate Ache Ekrash Neel’ and film director Gazi Mazharul Anwar passed away on Sunday morning.

Confirming the news to Prothom Alo, his son Sarfaraz Anwar said the celebrated lyricist breathed his last at around 6.30am.

It was learned that he tripped while going to the washroom after waking up in the morning. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, he breathed his last there.