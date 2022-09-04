Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Gazi Mazharul Anwar is survived by a son and a daughter. His daughter Dithi Anwar is a singer who lives abroad now.
Sarfaraz Anwar said that he will be buried after his daughter return in the country.
Gazi Mazharul Anwar was born in Taleshwar village of Cumilla’s Daudkandi upazila on 22 February, 1943. He started writing songs for the then Radio Pakistan since 1964. He penned down more than 20,000 songs. And, his songs dealt with emotions of liberation war, patriotism, nature, idea of life, love, separation, affection etc.
Gazi Mazharul Anwar wrote the song ‘Bujhechi Moner Bone Rong Legeche’ towards 1962-63, while studying at the medical college. Nazmul Huda Bacchu composed the song and the artiste was Farida Yasmin. He began his career as a professional lyricist, earning Tk 50 by writing a song for Radio Pakistan in 1964.
The lyricist cum director started writing screenplay, songs, dialogues and plots, after getting involved with filmmaking in 1965. Since the birth of Bangladesh Television, he has contributed in every related area of it.
The noted lyricist started writing songs for film with the song ‘Aakasher Hate Ache Ekrash Neel’ for Subhash Dutta’s film ‘Ayna O Oboshishto’. He has been acclaimed as a successful film writer, screen writer as well as director.
Gazi Mazharul Anwar produced and directed films like Shasti, Shadhin, Shorto, Somor, Shroddha, Khudha, Sneho, Toposya, Ulka, Amma, Poradheen, Artonad, Pashaner Prem and Ei Je Duniya from his production company 'Desh Chitrokotha'.
The talented lyricist is the man behind three of the songs on the list of 20 best Bangla songs of all time according to a BBC survey. The songs are -- ‘Joy Bangla Banglar Joy’, ‘Ektara Tui Desher Kotha Bol’ and ‘Ekbar Jete De Na’.
Gazi Mazharul Anwar won the National Film Awards five times as a lyricist. Apart from that he was conferred with the Ekushay Padak in 2002, President’s Gold Medal in 1972, SM Sultan Memorial Award, several Bangladesh Cine-Journalist Association Awards along with countless other awards and honours.
He was directly involved in political activities. He had served as the president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS).