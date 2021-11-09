Kanye West dating model Vinetria?

Rapper Kanye West is dating model Vinetria amid rumours that Kim Kardashian may have moved on from her estranged husband West and is reportedly seeing ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson.

Sources told Page Six that the 44-year-old rapper, who recently said in an interview that he still wants to be with Kim, has been “hooking up with” the 22-year-old model “for a while now”. Vinetria was reportedly in Miami with West when he recorded the now-viral ‘Drink Champs’ interview and was seen at his Sunday Service last weekend.