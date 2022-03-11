Katy Perry wins ‘Dark Horse’ copyright lawsuit appeal

A federal appeals court has ruled in favour of singer-songwriter Katy Perry in the ‘Dark Horse’ copyright lawsuit against Christian rapper Marcus Gray.

According to Variety, Perry was first sued by Gray in 2014, when he had claimed that her song ‘Dark Horse’ had similarity to his song ‘Joyful Noise’. Though Perry was found liable for infringement in 2019 by the Los Angeles jury, however, a year later, when a judge ruled that the eight-note “ostinato” Perry allegedly copied lacked the “quantum of originality” to warrant copyright protection, that verdict was overturned.