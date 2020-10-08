Kumar Biswajit to remake his old hits

Kumar Biswajit has won the hearts of his fans over the years with one melodious hit after the other. He has now decided to dip into his rich repertoire of songs and come up with remakes of his old hits for the new generation.
He is working on changing the compositions and style of his songs, adding a tweak here and there. The artiste feels that this endeavour will help in salvaging the music arena from the prevailing coronavirus slump.
He has selected 48 songs so far for his remake initiative. He plans to increase the number gradually.
"There are many good songs which somehow may have escaped the listeners' attention, despite being rich in lyrics and composition," said Biswajit about his endeavour.
His popular hits and his own favourites will also be included in this collection. "Setting these songs to music anew will give my listeners a new taste of the old numbers," he said, "and will also help out in the prevailing crisis of good lyrics and music."
Kumar Biswajit said that some of the songs he is selecting date back three decades, to the start of his career. About the sort of changes he is bringing about, the singer said, "I'll change the composition of some of the songs. Some will be unplugged. Some will be improvised. The sound quality will be much improved."
Some of the songs on the remake list include 'Gotokaal chhilo tomar jonmodin,' 'Tumi ananda asram amar mone,' 'Doshyu jemon mukhosh pore,' 'Ekhon onek raat,' 'O daktar,' 'Tumi jodi bolo Padma Meghna,' 'Putuler moto kore sajiye,' 'Tumi roj bikele,' 'Chotur dolate chore oi bodhu jai,' 'Nirbashone jabo na,' 'Chandana go,' etc.
Kumar Biswajit doesn't want to take too long on this project. He wants to finalise five songs and release the remakes. The songs will be released online from December and continue to be released in phases.
The lyricist of most of the songs is Liton Adhikari Rintu. There is also Dr Golam Mostafa, Salahuddin Sajal and others.
The singer also plans on making music videos for the songs.
Kumar Biswajit recently recorded a new number, 'Meghla diner Nimontrone,' going to the studio after around seven long months. The lyrics of the song are by Taju Kamrul and composition by Ahmed Humayun. The song will be released online this month. The song's music video has been directed by Chandan Roy Chowdhury.