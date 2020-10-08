Kumar Biswajit to remake his old hits

Kumar Biswajit has won the hearts of his fans over the years with one melodious hit after the other. He has now decided to dip into his rich repertoire of songs and come up with remakes of his old hits for the new generation.

He is working on changing the compositions and style of his songs, adding a tweak here and there. The artiste feels that this endeavour will help in salvaging the music arena from the prevailing coronavirus slump.