Lady Gaga’s ‘Love for Sale’ live stream event scheduled for 30 Sept

Lady Gaga has announced that her concert ‘Love for Sale’, a global livestream event will take place on 30 September, reports Billboard.com. She made the announcement on Monday night.

The concert is to promote her upcoming Tony Bennett duets album ‘Love for Sale’. The show will be livestreamed, but fans will also be able to attend a number of special fan zones in 21 different cities in the UK, US, France, Prague and Barcelona, among others.