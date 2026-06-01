Singer Dua Lipa marries actor Callum Turner: media

Pop star Dua Lipa and "Fantastic Beasts" actor Callum Turner married in London on Sunday, according to media reports, which said the low-key nuptials may be followed by a three-day party in Sicily.

The Sun and Daily Mail tabloids showed photos of the couple leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall following a civil ceremony with just a handful of family and friends.

Dua Lipa, 30, wore a white hat and dress designed by the Schiaparelli studio for the wedding, reports said. Turner, 36, donned a dark blue suit.