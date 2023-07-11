Harry Styles hit in face with object during his Vienna Concert

The most recent performer to experience being hit in the face while onstage is singer and songwriter Harry Styles, who experienced it this past weekend in Vienna, reported a media outlet.

In a video shared by Pop Crave and initially posted by an attendee, the One Direction alum could be seen walking along his stage's catwalk Saturday night during the continuation of his Love on Tour shows, as he was smacked in the eye by a flying object.

Styles, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps, as seen in another angle of the incident.