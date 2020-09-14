Love yourself, be yourself

The concept of self-love is not really common in pop music. But in k-pop it’s different. Even the most well-known Korean boy group BTS has many popular songs about self-love.

Is loving yourself hard? No, it’s not. Once you start to understand yourself, it will be much easier. You can simply ask yourself, why I should love myself. This question can give you the perfect answer.

The interesting thing is the lyrics of a song can change your mind or the way you think. People often listen to music that is relatable to their daily life. What is your favorite song? Have you ever wondered why you love that song so much? Most of the people say it’s because of the lyrics relate to their lives.

Every song has a concept. And the uncommon concept is ‘self-love’. People often ignore the concept of self-love. But we forget that it’s really important for our mental health. Without loving yourself you can’t really be happy because you are not being yourself. BTS reflects that in their songs.