'Pretty Little Baby' singer Connie Francis dies at 87

She was hospitalized earlier in the month after experiencing severe pain and had undergone a hip treatment, according to a post on her official Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," her publicist Ron Roberts posted early Thursday on Facebook, without specifying a cause.

Though Francis's heyday faded after the 1960s, she continued to record and perform for decades.