Mita Haque no more

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Mita Haque passed away while undergoing treatment in a city hospital at the age of 59 on Sunday morning.

She was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She tested negative for the infection four days ago, though.

She will be taken to Chhayanat for homage. She will be buried in Manohariya of Keraniganj beside her parents’ graves.

Mita Haque's son-in-law actor Mustafiz Shahin has confirmed her death to Prothom Alo. He said Mita Haque was admitted to the hospital after contracting coronavirus. She was taken home four days ago as she tested negative.

She was admitted to hospital again as she suddenly fell ill, he added.

Mita Haque had been suffering from kidney issues for the past five years.