Mita Haque no more

Renowned Rabindra Sangeet exponent Mita Haque passed away while undergoing treatment in a city hospital at the age of 59 on Sunday morning.
She was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She tested negative for the infection four days ago, though.
She will be taken to Chhayanat for homage. She will be buried in Manohariya of Keraniganj beside her parents’ graves.
Mita Haque's son-in-law actor Mustafiz Shahin has confirmed her death to Prothom Alo. He said Mita Haque was admitted to the hospital after contracting coronavirus. She was taken home four days ago as she tested negative.
She was admitted to hospital again as she suddenly fell ill, he added.
Mita Haque had been suffering from kidney issues for the past five years.
The Ekushey Padak winning singer was born in September 1962 in Dhaka. She is the wife of late actor Khaled Khan. His uncle is Wahidul Haque, a pioneer of the country's cultural movement and a Rabindranath researcher. Her only daughter Jayita is also a Rabindra Sangeet artist.
The acclaimed singer sang about 200 Rabindra Sangeet. She has released a total of 24 solo albums. Of these, 14 are from India and 10 from Bangladesh. She received the Shilpakala Padak in 2016. The Government of Bangladesh awarded her the Ekushey Padak in 2020 for her significant contribution in music. She also founded a music school called 'Suratirtha'. She was also the head of the Rabindra Sangeet department of Chhayanat. She was also the vice-president of the Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad.