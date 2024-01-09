Tahsan's fresh take on singing and acting

Tahsan had started his career with his 'Alternative Rock Band' along his friends. At first their music was limited within their own likings. They used perform in band shows and their music belonged to the rock genre. At that time, Tahsan had written some songs that were not rock, but pop.

He has already completed two decades in his musical career. During this period, he has released as many as 11 albums including band and solo. Counting dramas and films, the number of his songs stands close to 200.

Alongside singing, he has tried his hand at acting also. He has worked in dramas, telefilms and films. For some time now, he has been wanting to hone his skills in singing and acting.