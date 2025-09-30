Arts and culture
Fascinating origins of 'standing ovation'
A standing ovation is a modern gesture that expresses the highest respect and gratitude for remarkable achievements. It is widely seen today as the ultimate form of appreciation for individuals who have made outstanding contributions in fields such as arts, sports, or science.
In 1972, the Academy of Motion Pictures revered the legendary Charlie Chaplin with an honorary Oscar for his lifetime achievements. The occasion went far beyond the award itself.
It celebrated the homecoming of a true icon whose work had shaped the future of cinema—a reunion of a master with the legacy he had created. The event also marked Chaplin’s return to the US after over two decades in exile due to political suspicions.
Seizing his moment of return, the world of cinema paid an unprecedented tribute to its greatest legend with a 12-minute standing ovation as he stepped to the podium holding the Oscar, giving birth to a magnificent chapter in film history. It is the longest standing ovation ever.
In 2005, football legend and then-Barcelona star Ronaldinho achieved a similar feat when he dazzled rival Real Madrid at their home ground with two goals of unprecedented brilliance in the history of the game. After his second goal, the home crowd gave the Brazilian a standing ovation, despite their team losing the match. It was a tribute to the beauty of football transcending the barrier of rivalries. The story has since become part of football folklore, and standing ovations have become an enduring part of football culture.
But how and when did the culture of standing ovations emerge? Who was the first to receive one, and what is its origin? The practice traces back to ancient Roman culture, though it fell out of use until the seventeenth century, when it was revived by Roman soldiers to celebrate great victories.
There are also occasional records of standing ovations at Roman theatres during the 1600s, but they were rare. The tradition truly became widely practised in the 19th century, thanks to a fascinating story involving one of history’s greatest musical minds: Ludwig van Beethoven.
It is well known that Beethoven totally lost his hearing by the time of his passing. He first noticed it at the age of 28 in 1798 and became completely deaf by his mid-40s. Remarkably, he had the ability to hear music in his mind and understand orchestration, a skill known as audiation, allowing him to continue composing despite his worsening condition.
To hear the notes in his mind, Beethoven would place his teeth or a metal rod on his piano to feel the vibrations traveling through his jawbone. He also used a stick held in his mouth to feel the resonance of the notes. Many of his greatest masterpieces, including the 9th Syphony, were composed during these deaf years.
Beethoven was profoundly deaf by 1824, when his 9th Symphony—a monumental work often regarded as one of the greatest achievements in classical music—was premiered, changing the course of classical music forever.
On that day, as the final notes of the 'Ode to Joy' faded, Beethoven was still facing the orchestra, unaware of the overwhelming reactions from the audience behind him and the thunderous applause that followed.
The crowd rose in a standing ovation, yet Beethoven, oblivious to the frenzy his masterpiece had sparked, remained on the podium after finishing his latest creation, which for him was music that only he could hear and fully understood.
According to records, it was 'contralto' soloist Caroline Unger who walked over to Beethoven, gently taking his arm and turning him around to face the crowd. A house full of people was on their feet, waving hats and tossing handkerchiefs into the air. Only then did Beethoven realise the immense impact of his creation and the overwhelming admiration for his work, tears welling in his eyes as the audience celebrated the music he alone could hear until that day.
This unforgettable moment has secured its place in classical music history as a testament to genius triumphing over adversity. It is also widely regarded as the origin of standing ovation in modern history, transforming the gesture into a lasting cultural tradition from that day on.