Fascinating origins of 'standing ovation'

A standing ovation is a modern gesture that expresses the highest respect and gratitude for remarkable achievements. It is widely seen today as the ultimate form of appreciation for individuals who have made outstanding contributions in fields such as arts, sports, or science.

In 1972, the Academy of Motion Pictures revered the legendary Charlie Chaplin with an honorary Oscar for his lifetime achievements. The occasion went far beyond the award itself.

It celebrated the homecoming of a true icon whose work had shaped the future of cinema—a reunion of a master with the legacy he had created. The event also marked Chaplin’s return to the US after over two decades in exile due to political suspicions.