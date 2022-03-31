Studio 6/6: A hub for art, music and culture

As a nation we, the Bengalis, are passing through a very critical time when our very existence is mired in various social dogmas where, religious fanaticism has become a reality and violation of women has emerged as a trend. It’s quite a disturbing section of our time cycle where humanity is cornered by violence, corruption and greed.

If we try to find the origin of all these social crises we are enduring, what we will find is the deviation from our roots, which is Bengali art and culture. From the day we started deviating from the roots of our culture in the name of religion, in the name of social justice, these sorts of social plagues started emerging and now have been engraved in our social system.

In a time of such social turmoil, the remedy is to resort to our traditions, art and culture, which encourages the practice of free thinking. It is based on freedom of mind just like Europe during the Renaissance period when they resorted to Greco-Roman culture and flourished both socially and artistically. And Studio 6/6 is one such community art space which offers you that space for free thinking and to practice the fine sensibility and run by artist and their friends.