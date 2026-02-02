Bad Bunny wins top Grammy prize in a first for a Spanish-language album

Bad Bunny, the Latino rap star whose forthcoming Super Bowl gig has ignited a culture wars controversy, won the top Grammy prize on Sunday, a first for a Spanish-language album, with "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," a celebration of his Puerto Rican roots.

The 31-year-old performer-producer edged out fellow megastars Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga in what amounted to a three-way race to clinch his first album-of-the-year Grammy, considered the pinnacle of the music industry's highest honors.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams," the Puerto Rican artist said in his acceptance speech, tapping into expressions of solidarity for immigrants evident throughout the show.