Sabina Yasmin returns home after three and a half months of treatment

After undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital for three and a half long months, celebrated singer Sabina Yasmin has returned to Bangladesh on 31 May. Currently she is at home in Dhaka.

She will have to go to Singapore again towards the end of this month for a routine checkup. Daughter Fairooz Yasmeen Badhan confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Monday morning.

Bahan said, "Mom had to go to Singapore for routine checkup. Later, physicians after diagnosis found some problems with her teeth. She had surgery on 7 February. Following the surgery mom had to go through radiotherapy."