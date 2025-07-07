K-pop band BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ ranks 34th on Apple Music’s decade list
Four Korean songs, including hits by BTS and BLACKPINK's Rose, have been included in Apple Music’s list of the 500 most-streamed songs of the past decade.
Apple Music released the ‘10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs’ playlist on Sunday (US time) to mark the 10th anniversary of the streaming service. BTS’ global hit single ‘Dynamite’, released in 2020, ranked 34th on the list — the highest placement for any K-pop track.
‘Dynamite’ was also the only K-pop song to appear in the top 100 of the list. The next highest-ranked K-pop entry was BTS’ 2021 single ‘Butter’, which placed 252nd.
Both songs achieved worldwide popularity, reaching the top five on Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Top 100: Global’ chart upon release.
Another Korean track, ‘Baby Shark’ by Pinkfong, ranked 351st. The viral children’s song gained global fame with its catchy, repetitive lyrics, ‘Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo’.
BLACKPINK’s Rose also made the list at 459th, thanks to her collaboration single ‘APT’. with pop star Bruno Mars. The track dominated Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Top 100: Global’ chart for over 60 consecutive days.
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ secured the overall top spot on the list, followed by The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ at No. 2 and Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ at No. 3.
Drake had the most entries on the list with 27 songs, followed by Taylor Swift with 14 and Ed Sheeran with 11.