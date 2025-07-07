K-pop band BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ ranks 34th on Apple Music’s decade list

Four Korean songs, including hits by BTS and BLACKPINK's Rose, have been included in Apple Music’s list of the 500 most-streamed songs of the past decade.

Apple Music released the ‘10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs’ playlist on Sunday (US time) to mark the 10th anniversary of the streaming service. BTS’ global hit single ‘Dynamite’, released in 2020, ranked 34th on the list — the highest placement for any K-pop track.