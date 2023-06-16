BTS immensely popular even in Bangladesh

Completing ten years as a band, BTS stepped into 11th years this Tuesday. In the course of a decade, they have turned themselves into the top K-pop band in the world, creating songs like ‘Spring Day’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’.

Like other countries of the world, there is a lot of craze and interest centering BTS in Bangladesh along with a large number of fans. Many even travel to Bangkok to enjoy BTS concerts.

What’s the reason for this popularity and what’s there in their songs, some Bangladeshi BTS fans shed light on this topic.

“I found myself in the songs of BTS. BTS songs taught me that life is a combination of both good and bad. That we must move forward shaking off our traumatising memories and love ourselves,” said Fariha Tabassum, a girl from Dhaka.

Fariha heard the name of BTS for the first time in 2017. She was a student of Class 8 at Dhaka’s Viqarunnisa Noon School back then.